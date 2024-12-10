Ace of Diamond Act II Manga Gets Short Series Spinoff on December 25

The combined second and third 2025 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Yūji Terajima will launch a short manga side story series for his Ace of Diamond Act II ( Daiya no A Act II ) manga titled Daiya no A Act II Gaiden Teitō vs. Ugumori in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

Image via Comic Natalie © 寺嶋裕二/講談社

Terajima launched the original Ace of Diamond baseball manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga.

Terajima's first manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond Act II follow-up manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended the manga in October 2022. Kodansha published 34 volumes for the sequel manga.

The Ace of Diamond Act II anime premiered on April 2, 2019, and ended with 52 episodes in March 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime announced a sequel in May earlier this year.

Source: Comic Natalie