K Manga Adds Miss Hikaru's Sparkling Proposal, Detached to Doting Manga, Ace of the Diamond Act II Side Story: Teito vs Ugumori Simulpub

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's K MANGA service added Hideki 's Miss Hikaru's Sparkling Proposal ( Kiraboshi Ojō-sama no Kyūkon ) manga on Sunday. The service also added Seven Tsukishiro and Rila Kirishima 's Detached to Doting: My Husband's Reincarnation Transformation ( Zense Watashi ni Kyōmi ga Nakatta Otto ) manga on Monday. The service is starting a simulpub of Yūji Terajima 's new short manga side story Ace of the Diamond Act II Side Story: Teito vs Ugumori ( Daiya no A Act II Gaiden Teitō vs. Ugumori ) on December 25.

K MANGA describes the story:

One day, Yoshimi Numamoto is surprised by a girl he's never even seen before…proposing to him! Turns out, she's a sheltered, incredibly wealthy heiress! But while he's dumbfounded at why the highest of high class girls would go after a complete loser like him, she refuses to let up the pressure! Will his high school life ever be the same again?! You won't need an invitation to witness this romantic comedy!

Hideki launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2022. The series ended in August 23 and Kodansha shipped the third and final compiled book volume in October 2023.

One morning in my second year of marriage, it dawned on me that my reserved husband never loved me, and while reeling from the shocking realization, on that same day, I lost my life in an accident… That is what Lady Amelia Plowright remembers from her previous life. When she attends her first soirée, a silver-haired handsome man suddenly grabs her arm, but upon closer inspection, she realizes it is actually her husband from her past life?! She wanted to stay far away from him in this life, but her husband, who was expressionless and reticent in his previous life, has now transformed into an extremely doting person in this life?!

Tsukishiro and Kirishima launched the manga on pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app in March 2023. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 30.

Image via Comic Natalie © 寺嶋裕二/講談社

Terajima's new short manga side story series Daiya no A Act II Gaiden Teitō vs. Ugumori will launch in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on December 25.

Terajima launched the original Ace of Diamond baseball manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga. Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond Act II follow-up manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended the manga in October 2022. Kodansha published 34 volumes for the sequel manga.

Both manga series inspired television anime adaptations in 2013 and 2019, respectively. The Ace of Diamond Act II anime announced a sequel in May earlier this year.