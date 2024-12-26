Yuriko Nishiyama's Tokugawa Otenba Hime Manga Ends

Final chapter published on December 18

Image via Amazon © Yuriko Nishiyama, Akita Shoten

'smanga website published on December 18 the final chapter of's(The Tokugawa's Tomboy Princess ~Pleasant Daily Life With the Princess of the Last Shogun~) manga.

The manga adapts the 2018 autobiographical book of the same title by Kumiko Ide , the granddaughter of Japan's last shogun Tokugawa Yoshinobu, and the youngest daughter of statesman Tokugawa Yoshihisa.

The manga launched on Akita Shoten 's then Manga Cross website in 2021. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 19.

Tokyopop previously published Nishiyama's Harlem Beat and Dragon Voice manga in English.

