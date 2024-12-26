News
Yuriko Nishiyama's Tokugawa Otenba Hime Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Final chapter published on December 18
Akita Shoten's Champion Cross manga website published on December 18 the final chapter of Yuriko Nishiyama's Tokugawa Otenba Hime: Saigo no Shōgun no Hime-sama to no Yukai na Nichijō (The Tokugawa's Tomboy Princess ~Pleasant Daily Life With the Princess of the Last Shogun~) manga.
Tokyopop previously published Nishiyama's Harlem Beat and Dragon Voice manga in English.
The manga adapts the 2018 autobiographical book of the same title by Kumiko Ide, the granddaughter of Japan's last shogun Tokugawa Yoshinobu, and the youngest daughter of statesman Tokugawa Yoshihisa.
The manga launched on Akita Shoten's then Manga Cross website in 2021. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 19.
