Fate/Grand Order Game Releases 5 'Fake' Animated Commercials

"SFBC 'Fake' Commercial Films" feature fictional beauty product, ice cream, TV shopping, more

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2024" program introduced a series of animated "SFBC 'Fake' Commercial Films" on Tuesday. A merchandising project themed around the fake commercials also launched under the name "Snowfield Broadcasting EC Presented by FGO MART."

Grand Life Agent Fake Commercial

Miota Studio animated the "Grand Life Agent" fake commercial. Satoshi Tanaka and Maxwell Powers provided the Japanese and English narration, respectively.

NFF Beauty Fake Commercial

Daisuke Chiba directed and storyboarded the "NFF Beauty" fake commercial at Folium and A-1 Pictures . Chiwa Saitō voiced the narration.

Doman TV Shop Fake Commercial

The cast for the Doman TV Shop fake commercial are:

Rio Shimizu directed and storyboarded the video at Rouseact.

Kung Fu To Fu Fake Commercial

Miota Studio animated the "Kung Fu To Fu" fake commercial, and Jōji Nakata voiced the narration.

Oh! e-yama Ghost I♥ Scream Fake Commercial

A-1 Pictures animated the "Oh! e-yama Ghost I♥ Scream" fake commercial, and Maxwell Powers provided the narration.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.

The game celebrated its ninth anniversary last August by releasing three animated shorts.

Source: Comic Natalie