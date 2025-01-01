News
Fate/Grand Order Game Releases 5 'Fake' Animated Commercials
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The "Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2024" program introduced a series of animated "SFBC 'Fake' Commercial Films" on Tuesday. A merchandising project themed around the fake commercials also launched under the name "Snowfield Broadcasting EC Presented by FGO MART."
Miota Studio animated the "Grand Life Agent" fake commercial. Satoshi Tanaka and Maxwell Powers provided the Japanese and English narration, respectively.
Daisuke Chiba directed and storyboarded the "NFF Beauty" fake commercial at Folium and A-1 Pictures. Chiwa Saitō voiced the narration.
The cast for the Doman TV Shop fake commercial are:
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ashiya Dōman
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Senji Muramasa
- Ayane Sakura as Musashi Miyamoto (Berserker)
- Kengo Kawanishi as Iori Miyamoto
- Shinichirō Miki as Kojirou Sasaki
- Yumiri Hanamori as Nemo Marine
Rio Shimizu directed and storyboarded the video at Rouseact.
Miota Studio animated the "Kung Fu To Fu" fake commercial, and Jōji Nakata voiced the narration.
A-1 Pictures animated the "Oh! e-yama Ghost I♥ Scream" fake commercial, and Maxwell Powers provided the narration.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.
The game celebrated its ninth anniversary last August by releasing three animated shorts.
Source: Comic Natalie