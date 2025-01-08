×
Crunchyroll Adds BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Season 14 Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Company also streams Link Click: Bridon Arc animated series

Bang Dream Ave Mujica key visual
Image via BanG Dream! franchise's X/Twitter account
© BanG Dream! Project
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel anime to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime and the 14th season of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime for the winter 2025 season. The former began streaming on January 2, and the latter debuted on January 5.

Crunchyroll also updated several premiere dates for the following anime:

The company is also streaming the Link Click: Bridon Arc animated series.

Source: Email correspondence

