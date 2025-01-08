News
Crunchyroll Adds BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Season 14 Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Company also streams Link Click: Bridon Arc animated series
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel anime to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime and the 14th season of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime for the winter 2025 season. The former began streaming on January 2, and the latter debuted on January 5.
Crunchyroll also updated several premiere dates for the following anime:
- Bogus Skill << fruitmaster >> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~ (Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite ) — December 31
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- — January 4
- Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest — January 9
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 — January 12
The company is also streaming the Link Click: Bridon Arc animated series.
Source: Email correspondence