Sakurako Gokurakuin Ends Senban-sha Isekai Tsūshō-bu Manga in February

Senbansha: Solomon-verse Trade Department

The February issue of'smagazine announced on Friday thatwill end her) manga in the magazine's next issue on February 12.

The alternate-world action fantasy follows Sakamoto, who heads the company Senbansha while she is still in high school, and her corporate lackey Itō. Together, they negotiate trade by going between our reality and an alternate world. To track down Sakamoto's missing father, the two travel all over the alternate world to make wholesale deals for "gods."

Gokurakuin launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2023. Square Enix simultaneously published the manga's first and second compiled book volume on July 11.

Gokurakuin launched Senban-sha Isekai Tsūshō-bu more than two years after she ended her Rokushō! manga in December 2020. Rokushō! launched in Monthly Shonen Gangan in November 2018. Square Enix published the manga's third and final volume in February 2021.

Gokurakuin ended her Sekirei manga in August 2015. She began the series in 2004, and it inspired two anime adaptations in 2008 and 2010. Funimation has released both anime in North America. Yen Press began releasing the Sekirei manga digitally in 2015, and began publishing the series in print in July 2017.

Gokurakuin launched the Saki re: King's Tile Draw spinoff manga of Ritz Kobayashi 's Saki manga in March 2020. Square Enix published the manga's second volume in July 2023.

