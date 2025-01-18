News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Freedom Wars Remastered Switch version debuts at #4, PS5 version at #7
Japan's Game Ranking: January 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|26,688
|1,098,256
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,003
|6,207,557
|3
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|9,606
|972,513
|4
|NSw
|Freedom Wars Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 9
|8,277
|8,277
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,663
|8,044,875
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,547
|3,786,028
|7
|PS5
|Freedom Wars Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 9
|4,829
|4,829
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,302
|5,703,376
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,048
|5,507,363
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,744
|1,532,343
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26, 2024
|3,473
|388,866
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,936
|1,372,770
|13
|NSw
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|Nintendo
|November 7, 2024
|2,825
|182,740
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,697
|1,221,787
|15
|NSw
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24, 2024
|2,425
|125,963
|16
|NSw
|The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6, 2023
|2,179
|272,654
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|2,167
|1,979,762
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,156
|3,684,607
|19
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,035
|110,793
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,972
|231,781
Source: Famitsuuzr7nt06 pd dt end ies