Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Freedom Wars Remastered Switch version debuts at #4, PS5 version at #7

Japan's Game Ranking: January 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 26,688 1,098,256
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,003 6,207,557
3 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 9,606 972,513
4 NSw Freedom Wars Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 9 8,277 8,277
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,663 8,044,875
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,547 3,786,028
7 PS5 Freedom Wars Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 9 4,829 4,829
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,302 5,703,376
9 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,048 5,507,363
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,744 1,532,343
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26, 2024 3,473 388,866
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,936 1,372,770
13 NSw Mario & Luigi: Brothership Nintendo November 7, 2024 2,825 182,740
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,697 1,221,787
15 NSw Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24, 2024 2,425 125,963
16 NSw The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6, 2023 2,179 272,654
17 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 2,167 1,979,762
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,156 3,684,607
19 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,035 110,793
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,972 231,781

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 30-January 5
