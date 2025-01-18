Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12

This film is a fantastic addition to the Gundam franchise—and one you can't even begin to talk about without getting into massive spoilers.

― Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is a compilation film containing the first four episodes of the upcoming TV anime, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX . The trailers made it look to be something similar to G-Gundam (much like how Gundam 00 shares many elements...