News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Tales of Graces f Remastered debut in top 3

Japan's Game Ranking: January 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 107,093 107,093
2 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 63,805 63,805
3 NSw Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 25,701 25,701
4 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 23,154 1,121,410
5 PS5 Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 15,669 15,669
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,426 6,215,983
7 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 7,467 979,980
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,967 8,051,842
9 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,274 3,792,302
10 PS5 Synduality Echo of Ada Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 5,197 5,197
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,777 5,707,153
12 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,763 5,511,126
13 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,522 1,535,865
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,734 1,375,504
15 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,622 113,415
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26, 2024 2,618 391,484
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,431 1,224,218
18 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 2,173 1,981,935
19 NSw Kenka Bancho Otome Double Pack Spike Chunsoft January 16 2,132 2,132
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,912 233,693

Source: Famitsu

