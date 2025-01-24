News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Tales of Graces f Remastered debut in top 3
Japan's Game Ranking: January 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|107,093
|107,093
|2
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|63,805
|63,805
|3
|NSw
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|25,701
|25,701
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|23,154
|1,121,410
|5
|PS5
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|15,669
|15,669
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,426
|6,215,983
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|7,467
|979,980
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,967
|8,051,842
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,274
|3,792,302
|10
|PS5
|Synduality Echo of Ada Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|5,197
|5,197
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,777
|5,707,153
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,763
|5,511,126
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,522
|1,535,865
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,734
|1,375,504
|15
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,622
|113,415
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26, 2024
|2,618
|391,484
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,431
|1,224,218
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|2,173
|1,981,935
|19
|NSw
|Kenka Bancho Otome Double Pack
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 16
|2,132
|2,132
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,912
|233,693
Source: Famitsu