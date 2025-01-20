Homura Kawamoto, Nadainishi's 1-Shot Story Starts Serialization on March 3

"Koroshi to Uso no Marriage" 1-shot story published in 2024; manga series temporarily titled Bōryoku Banzai

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Nadainishi will launch a new manga temporarily titled Bōryoku Banzai (Hooray for Violence) in the magazine's 14th issue on March 3. The manga is the serialization of Kawamoto and Nadainishi 's one-shot story from last year, then titled "Koroshi to Uso no Marriage" (Marriage of Murder and Lies).

Image via Young Magazine website ©Homura Kawamoto, Nadainishi, Kodansha

The magazine teases the manga's story about the extremely violent legend of the most anti-social heroine in history.

Image via Nadainishi's X/Twitter account ©Homura Kawamoto, Nadainishi, Kodansha

Nadainishi

Young Magazine Kakehiki

Young Magazine

Nadainishi

Kawamoto and Nadainishi's "Koroshi to Uso no Marriage" (Marriage of Murder and Lies) one-shot manga first appeared in the inaugural issue of the Young Magazine Kakehiki supplement in April 2024. The manga's serialization in the main Young Magazine was announced to start in November last year, but announced on November 28 that there will be a slight delay.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021 after two COVID-19 delays.

Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , along with publisher TMS , are credited with the original work of the poker-themed anime High Card , which premiered its first season in January 2023, followed by a second season in January 2024.

Kawamoto and Hiro launched the Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu - Isekai Battle Royale ( Serial Killer : Disembarking in Another World - Other World Battle Royale) manga, a new spinoff of Ichigo Hitotsubu and Hiro's Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu manga, on August 9.

Nadainishi published the Rocopon manga in YanMaga Web from September 2021 to April 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 8

