WEBTOON, Capcom Announce Monster Hunter Wilds Webcomic Contest

Total of 12 winners will be chosen by panel of judges

Image courtesy of WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON and CAPCOM have launched the Monster Hunter Wilds webcomic contest. The contest invites creators to develop original webcomics based on the Monster Hunter universe. A total of 12 prize packs will be awarded for outstanding submissions.

The contest is part of WEBTOON 's Branded Contest program, which connects creators with official brand partners. U.S.-based creators can submit entries to WEBTOON 's platform, choosing from three prompts inspired by the Monster Hunter universe. Prompts are available on WEBTOON Entertainment's website.

Submissions are due by February 19. A panel of judges from WEBTOON Entertainment and CAPCOM will evaluate the entries. Finalists will be announced on February 24, and winners will be revealed on February 28.

The three grand prize winners will get a Monster Hunter Wilds merchandise kit, a Yian Kut Ku Plush, and a digital code for the Monster Hunter Wilds game. The nine Runner Up Prize winners will get the Yian Kut Ku Plush and a digital code for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. Pre-orders for the game are open now.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Guild Knight Layered Armor Set and the Hope Charm talisman as in-game items. Players who pre-order through the PlayStation store will receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will launch in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 will launch in summer 2025. The Deluxe Edition of the game will also include the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive special in-game armor for palicos.