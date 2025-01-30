News
Nintendo's eStore in Japan to Stop Accepting Credit Cards Issued Overseas, Paypal Accounts Opened Overseas in March
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Company asks customers to use other payment methods such as credit cards issued in Japan
Nintendo announced on Thursday that its Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store in Japan will no longer accept payments made with credit cards issued overseas, and PayPal accounts that were opened overseas starting on March 25, to "prevent fraudulent use."
Nintendo is slated to release its Switch 2 system later this year.
Nintendo asks customers who previously used credit cards or PayPal accounts issued and created overseas to use other payment methods such as credit cards issued in Japan.
Sources: Nintendo, 4Gamer.net (Yawaragi)