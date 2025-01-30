Nintendo's eStore in Japan to Stop Accepting Credit Cards Issued Overseas, Paypal Accounts Opened Overseas in March

Company asks customers to use other payment methods such as credit cards issued in Japan

announced on Thursday that itseShop and MyStore in Japan will no longer accept payments made with credit cards issued overseas, and PayPal accounts that were opened overseas starting on March 25, to "prevent fraudulent use."

Nintendo asks customers who previously used credit cards or PayPal accounts issued and created overseas to use other payment methods such as credit cards issued in Japan.

Nintendo is slated to release its Switch 2 system later this year.



Sources: Nintendo, 4Gamer.net (Yawaragi)