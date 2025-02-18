News
19th Seiyū Awards Announces Special Award Winners
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Gundam Seed FREEDOM, Look Back, Mari Okamoto, Keiichi Noda, Sōichirō Hoshi, Wakana Yamazaki, more honored
The organizers of the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards announced in advance the winners of the special awards on Tuesday.
Merit AwardsAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
- Mari Okamoto (left image above)
- Keiichi Noda
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi AwardsAward for the seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Kids/Family Award
Game Award
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Special AwardVoice actors, works, or activities that deserve special recognition Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" are no longer separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Sources: Seiyū Awards website, Comic Natalie