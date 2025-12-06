News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 24-30
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mario Kart World tops chart, Kirby Air Riders falls to #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|49,586
|2,251,711
|2
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20
|46,287
|241,881
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|35,225
|1,306,801
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|22,361
|141,141
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|20,031
|818,046
|6
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|15,730
|93,288
|7
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6
|9,647
|109,768
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|7,368
|4,057,382
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|7,262
|293,851
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,245
|8,265,856
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|6,188
|106,902
|12
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|4,936
|113,115
|13
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|4,869
|383,445
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,055
|6,476,640
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,895
|5,820,432
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|3,625
|1,418,140
|17
|NSw
|LoveR Kiss Endless Memories
|Dragami Games
|November 27
|3,435
|3,435
|18
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24
|3,431
|84,639
|19
|PS5
|Death Stranding Director's Cut
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 24, 2021
|3,058
|53,539
|20
|NSw
|Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 13
|2,739
|18,264
Source: Famitsu