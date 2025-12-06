News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 24-30

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mario Kart World tops chart, Kirby Air Riders falls to #2

Japan's Game Ranking: November 24-30

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 49,586 2,251,711
2NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20 46,287 241,881
3NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 35,225 1,306,801
4NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 22,361 141,141
5NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 20,031 818,046
6NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 15,730 93,288
7NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6 9,647 109,768
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 7,368 4,057,382
9NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 7,262 293,851
10NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,245 8,265,856
11NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 6,188 106,902
12NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 4,936 113,115
13NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 4,869 383,445
14NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,055 6,476,640
15NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,895 5,820,432
16NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 3,625 1,418,140
17NSwLoveR Kiss Endless Memories Dragami Games November 27 3,435 3,435
18NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24 3,431 84,639
19PS5Death Stranding Director's Cut Sony Interactive Entertainment September 24, 2021 3,058 53,539
20NSwDragon Ball Sparking! Zero Bandai Namco Entertainment November 13 2,739 18,264

Source: Famitsu

