Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 24-30

Part of a marathon rerun of the third season of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, November 24 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 5.1% rating.

The Thermae Romae II live-action film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.7% rating.

Mamoru Hosoda 's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 28 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)