News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 24-30
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia's final season earns 4.3%, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time earns 5.4%
Part of a marathon rerun of the third season of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, November 24 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 5.1% rating.
The Thermae Romae II live-action film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.7% rating.
Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 28 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 30 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 30 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia final season
|NTV
|November 29 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 30 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|November 30 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|November 29 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 29 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)