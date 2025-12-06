News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 24-30

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia's final season earns 4.3%, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time earns 5.4%

Part of a marathon rerun of the third season of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, November 24 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 5.1% rating.

The Thermae Romae II live-action film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.7% rating.

Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 28 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 30 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV November 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
My Hero Academia final season NTV November 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi November 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
One Piece Fuji TV November 30 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi November 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 29 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

