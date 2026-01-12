Bushiroad Announces Weiß Schwarz Online Game

The official YouTube channel for Bushiroad 's Weiß Schwarz card game announced in a new video on Monday that a Weiß Schwarz Online game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this fall.

The game is a competitive online version of the trading card game and will include a ranking system. There will be a Weiß version of the game and a Schwarz version.

Bandai Namco Games previously released a Weiß Schwarz Portable game for the PlayStation Portable in November 2011.





Bushiroad ended the company's Bushiroad Games label in December. The company will publish its mobile games under the Bushimo label going forward, and its console games under the Bushiroad name.