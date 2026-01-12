Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's Video Reveals January 15 Launch for Dragon Ball Daima Part 2 DLC

Game sells 10 million copies

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Monday a video to commemorate 10 million copies sold for the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game, and it reveals that the "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 2" DLC featuring content based on the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series, will launch on Thursday. The video teases Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Third Eye Gomah:

The new DLC introduces Vegeta (Mini) as a playable character, as well as battles with Tamagami Number Two and Majin Duu. Piccolo (Mini) and Bulma (Mini) also appear.

The "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1" DLC debuted on July 17.

Players who purchase the DLC pack get access to both parts as they launch, as well as bonus items. Goku (Mini) has access to the Power Pole. Glorio, Shin, and Panzy are in the DLC.

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

