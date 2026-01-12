Oscars Posts Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film's Behind-the-Scenes Video

The official YouTube channel for the Academy Awards began streaming an English-subtitled behind-the-scenes video for the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anime film on Sunday. The video shows many of the key frame drawings for the film, and highlights the production pipeline for the film and ufotable projects in general. The video shows how CGI and digital effects complements hand-drawn animation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opened in Japan on July 18. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is nominated for the Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globe awards.

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide. The film sold US$718,491,762 worldwide in 2025.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Aniplex screened the film in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12. The film screened in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .