Arata Miyatsuki Launches Another New Manga on January 20

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Futabasha 's Web Action manga website revealed on Tuesday that writer Arata Miyatsuki and artist Masaya Tsugami will launch a new manga titled Kae Dama (Substitute Spirit) on the website on January 20. Web Action teases the manga as a suspense body-swap story.

Miyatsuki and artist Akeji Fujimura recently launched the Minna 〇njae (Everybody D*e) manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on December 26.

Miyatsuki and Yūya Kanzaki launched their Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013. The series ended in November 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.

Miyatsuki and Kentarō Satō ( Magical Girl Apocalypse , Magical Girl Site ) launched the Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku ( Summer's gonna tear us apart ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in August 2023, and ended it in September 2025.

Eishin Watanabe and Tsugami's Doku Doku Doku manga launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2022, and it ended in its third compiled book volume in 2024.