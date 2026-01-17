KOCCA Unveils 2026 Talent Roadmap to Train Webtoon Creators With AI as Major Focus

KOCCA will run dedicated tracks for webtoon producers, emerging creators to train around 140 webtoon professionals

Image via KOCCA's website © KOCCA

Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) announced on January 12 a 2026 talent development roadmap aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean content, with webtoons and AI-driven creation as key priorities.

Under the plan, KOCCA will expand training programs that combine artistic storytelling with artificial intelligence to respond to rapid changes in digital content production. A newly launched AI-focused content academy will train more than 1,000 creators, including aspiring and professional artists, in AI-assisted production and commercial project development.

Webtoons are a major focus of the 2026 lineup. KOCCA will run dedicated tracks for webtoon producers (PDs) and emerging creators, training around 140 webtoon professionals through hands-on, industry-oriented programs. These courses are designed to strengthen planning, production, and global distribution capabilities for Korean webtoons.

Additional programs include mentoring for young creators, animation and OTT-related training, and export-focused education to help Korean IPs reach overseas markets.

KOCCA Acting President Hyun-seok Yoo said the initiative aims to cultivate creators who combine genre expertise with advanced technology, enabling Korean content, including webtoons, to remain competitive on the global stage.

Applications for most programs will open between February and May 2026, with full details available on KOCCA's official websites.

Source: KOCCA's press release