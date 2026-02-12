Dead or Alive 6 Game Gets New 'Last Round' Version

Koei Tecmo Games announced on Thursday that it will release a new version of its Dead or Alive 6 3D fighting game titled Dead or Alive 6 Last Round on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 25. Owners of Dead or Alive 6 will be able to transfer their save file and DLC data to the game.

English trailer:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Dead or Alive 6 Last Round website © KOEI TECMO GAMES

The new release will be more compatible with modern hardware, and will include the Dead or Alive 6 DLC characters Nyotengu, Phase 4, Tamaki, Momiji, and Rachel (the release will not include the limited time DLC characters Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond). The characters Kasumi, Ayane, Marie Rose, Honoka and NiCO will have new costumes. The game will also have a new photo mode.

The latest game in the main Dead or Alive fighting game franchise , Dead or Alive 6 , launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019. The game then received an arcade version that launched in July 2019.

The Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme dating sim game launched for PS4, PS5, and PC via DMM Games and Steam in Japan in March 2025, and launched on the same day in English for PS4 and PS5.

The franchise creator Tomonobu Itagaki died on October 16, 2025.

Source: Dead or Alive Last Round game's website