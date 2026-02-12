News
Koei Tecmo Games Teases New Dead or Alive Project
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New project celebrates 3D fighting game franchise's 30th anniversary
Koei Tecmo Games teased a new project in its Dead or Alive 3D fighting game franchise on Thursday. The video shows series characters Kasumi and Ryu Hayabusa fighting. The new project will celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary.
The latest game in the main Dead or Alive fighting game franchise, Dead or Alive 6, launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019. The game then received an arcade version that launched in July 2019. The game will have a new version titled Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, which will debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 25. The new release will include the previous DLC characters, as well as new features and costumes.
The Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme dating sim game launched for PS4, PS5, and PC via DMM Games and Steam in Japan in March 2025, and launched on the same day in English for PS4 and PS5.
The franchise creator Tomonobu Itagaki died on October 16, 2025.