This season ofsure had its ups and downs, didn't it? While the preparation arc dragged more than a bit, the Treasure Island arc has been as tension-filled and exciting as it has been science-filled and silly. However, outside of the first few episodes this season, one thing has been sorely lacking: heart. The best episodes ofhave succeeded not because of the science or action but because of the humanity they lay bare. Senku listening to his father's message across the millennium or Nikki vowing to betray everything and everyone she holds dear to protect Lillian's final remaining song—these are the things that stick with me.

Luckily, this final episode of the season has heart in spades. This episode would have been solid enough with just Kohaku's story—she and the infiltration team working together to break open the concrete surrounding the treasure. Once again, as has been a running theme these past few episodes, we see that Kohaku is uneducated but not stupid. She has learned a lot from her time with Senku and knows when to rush in and when she needs support.

But more than that, she has taken to heart the most important piece of knowledge a person can have: that there are things she doesn't understand but that doesn't mean they aren't understandable. To her, the contents of the concrete capsule appear to be nothing but sand. However, from her time with Senku and seeing all the wonders he has made, she can accept the idea that the sand is more than meets the eye. And so she gathers it up as best she can and sends it to him.

It's then that we get the real heart of the episode: Byakuya's story. We've known from past episodes that he was the sole survivor after the rest of the astronauts passed away one after another. However, we didn't know how he spent that time—or how many years it took. As the children of his friends grew into adults, Byakuya spent decades panning for gold and platinum. This had no practical purpose to their lives in a post-technology world, yet Byakuya fanatically believed that Senku would not only awaken but need gold and platinum to restore mankind.

It's an incredible father-son moment stretching across the millennia. While not related by blood, they are nonetheless united by purpose. While the word “love” is never uttered, it doesn't need to be said. Through his actions, Byakuya showed his love for his son—his pride in him and his faith that he had the ability to perform the impossible task in front of him. And then, after decades of staring down at the Earth for the sake of his son, Byakuya dies in the river, looking at the stars reflecting on its surface—dreaming that mankind will once again reach for them as he did.

It's a powerful ending to the season and an important one. While Senku and his friends are still in danger, Senku has once again unlocked the ability to depetrify people. However, this time, it wasn't due to a lucky miracle of nature—it was due to the actions of two men of science working together three thousand years apart. And thanks to them, all of humanity might yet be saved.

