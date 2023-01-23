One Piece's Wano arc has been a strong anime adaptation for most of its run, and episode 1048 is one of the best episodes yet.
It's worth repeating, but when Wano is on, it's really on. There are so many characters, plotlines, battles, locales, etc., that it can take a lot of effort to sift through what's happening; at times, this can create confusion or lack of investment in the sub-sub-sub-stories as they struggle for time in the limelight. New characters are often introduced in scenes despite the overabundance of existing and newish cast members, making it hard to get attached to them.
None of these issues are apparent with Yamato. He has been consistently one of the most engaging and interesting characters in the entire Wano arc and gets a lot of shine any time the anime adapts parts of the story addressing him. It's shocking when you consider that Yamato has only been appropriately introduced into the manga during the actual Onigashima raid itself—again, Wano is a very long arc.
1048 delves into Yamato's past in a way we haven't quite seen up until this point. We get a particularly close look at those early days immediately after Oden's demise, and it's heart-wrenching stuff. Any time One Piece dwells on the mistreatment of children, it's hard to watch, and we get the additional mini-theme that has run through Wano regarding feeding people and children. Yamato is denied freedom and succor, forced to live in shackles within a lonesome stone cave. Kaido isn't exactly winning any father of the year awards here. All this time spent with Yamato is excellent, especially the emotional moments reading Oden's journal, complete with minimalistic flashbacks.
And it all gets capped off with a dynamite final section showing Yamato and Kaido resuming their battle. Once again, I have to hand it to the entire Toei team for delivering yet another showstopper sequence within the confines of weekly television production constraints. It's gorgeous, fluid, and directed with a high level of care. Even if someone had zero investment in One Piece, they would be hard-pressed not to be drawn in by these final moments in 1048. I can't wait to see the rest of this fight play out in all its glory.
COVID-19 cited for 3rd delayed winter Aniplex season show― The official website for the television anime of Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga announced on Monday that the staff is delaying the show's fifth episode and beyond, with the production committee citing the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule. The third episode will still air and stream on Monday, and the fourth will also ...
Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō spinoff manga launched in November― Artist Tokisada Hayami (Caterpillar) started a new manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website on November 25. The second chapter debuted on January 6. The manga is a spinoff of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamis...
Film ranks at #8 for 3-day weekend― Deadline reported on Saturday that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen) anime film earned US$697,700 in the United States on Friday, including Thursday preview screenings. Box Office Mojo lists the film earned an estimated US$507,557 on Saturday and an estimated US$250,000 on Sunday. Box Of...
Kōichi Yamadera, Katsuhiro Tokuishi, Mitsuhiro Sakamaki join cast― The official website for the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki's My Home Hero manga revealed three new cast members and a new visual for the anime on Monday. The new cast members include: Kōichi Yamadera as Shino Katsuhiro Tokuishi as Takeda Mitsuhiro Sakamaki as Tabata The previously announced cast includes: (Left...
Yostar, Nexon Games' franchise already inspired shorts by Yostar Pictures― A live-streamed second anniversary special for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game announced as Sunday that production on a television anime, Blue Archive The Animation, has been green-lit. The staff will announce more information later. 【新情報㊱】先生先生！実は私、まだ一つとっておきのビッグニュースをもっています！なんとなんと『ブルーアーカイブ』TVア...
