“I can hear them again… the Drums of Liberation!”

In One Piece episode 1070, the crew truly passes through the valley, the lowest ebb of their journey. Luffy - thus far undefeatable, never outmatched on such a scale - is completely defeated. He has always been able to push himself to greater heights and conquer any foe, but for the first time, he is stretched too thin. Kaido is too strong. Too overwhelming. This is an enemy with more than institutional backing or vast armies or a potent gimmick - Kaido is power personified. Luffy cannot overpower a foe who embodies force itself.

When Luffy falls, the bad ending plays out before the crew's eyes. The people of Wano are utterly broken, and their fate is inevitable. Kaido will enslave them for generations, and the only fruit of the land will be weapons of war. They will never again know a moment's peace. Kaido will make Orochi 's cruelties seem like a mere warmup. His petty lieutenants will reign like princelings, earning their positions by pillaging the common folk with abandon.

The heroes of the Raid on Onigashima are no more safe. Beaten and battered, they lack the energy to lift their blades. Now every two-bit Beast pirate low-life is gunning to take out some of the greatest warriors of the Worst Generation, all because they can barely stand on their feet.

This episode does such a great job of capturing this moment of despair. It's one long terrible denouement from the worst possible outcome. Luffy is lost. Hope is lost.

But then come the drums - and with them, a hero the likes of which we haven't seen before.

