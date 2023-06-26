How would you rate episode 12 of

OK, I genuinely feel like TONIKAWA was just trolling me right up until the bitter end, because: how can you get so incredibly close to just straight up explaining to us what is going on with Tsukasa, only to tell us nothing that we didn't already know? They didn't even tell us things we already knew—he didn't tell us anything. Seriously, what is supposed to be my takeaway from this episode? Is it supposed to be that Nasa has had the baton passed on to him to make Tsukasa's dream a reality after Tokiko spent most of her life trying to accomplish that? I think that's already been inferred from previous episodes since she repeatedly dropped lines like "Maybe you'll be able to make her dream come true." Yeah, maybe he will if we just find out what her dream was in the first place. We know it's probably tied to her immortality, and we know it has something to do with the moon, but I have no idea what exactly.

Not to say this episode was bad, because there is some nice stuff here. I like the conversations Nasa has with Tokiko because you truly get a sense of what Tokiko has been through for Tsukasa, even if she isn't spelling it all out. It's well-written dialogue, and the metaphor with the moon rock about how some people see it as massively significant, while others see it as just a rock, was a nice conversation. Sometimes there is beauty in the simple things, and you can't hold onto them forever, no matter how much you want to. But apart from the parallel to Tsukasa, I wish this went somewhere, because it feels like the other shoe never dropped. It's a shame when the biggest piece of information we got in this episode is that Nasa and Tsukasa are going to be moving back into their old apartment. But they will still be working at or near the bathhouse, so I wonder how much things will effectively change in terms of episode structure.

I think I liked season one a bit more because, while the antics in this season were great, I feel like the show took its time a bit too much here. From what I can tell, this is the final episode of the season, with some OVAs slated to air soon. Will I be watching them? Yes. But will I watch a potential season three?

