I really have to wonder what it was that turned Uzaki into the little shit she is. Every time we see this girl in a flashback (which is getting less and less necessary as the show continues), she seems shy and pensive in high school. But in college, she is energetic and prideful, so I wonder where she got that from because it wasn't her family. Her family might be nosy, but they don't feel like the type of people with a lot of boundless confidence in themselves. It's arguably a front for her. Still, she leans into it way too hard for it to at least not partially be an established element of her character. I wonder when she will finally wake up to realize that she is her own worst enemy if the final minute of this episode is anything to go by.

That being said, the main meat of this episode didn't involve Uzaki, even though it was about her. The conversation that Sakurai had with his dad while they were performing judo on each other was refreshing. Sakurai needed somebody who would be more direct in a rude way for him to come to certain realizations. His dad brings up an excellent point about how he's not doing right by Uzaki by not acknowledging the position he's contributing to by his inaction. Maybe it's a cultural thing because I've had plenty of members of the opposite sex cook for me and sleep over at my house without the immediate implication of romance. Still, Sakurai's dad does have a point that people might start talking about her or view her differently because she might be doing things with Sakurai behind closed doors. Again, it's no one's business what Uzaki does with who, but the message is supposed to be that the more these two get involved with each other, the more Sakurai's inaction to acknowledge the situation will create problems in the future. To the show's credit, I like that it's pointing out that it's a problem that Sakurai is trying his best to forget or not acknowledge the growing situation between him and Uzaki and is just running away. This is the setup for an emotional confrontation that we've needed for a while now, and with Christmas just around the corner, we should hopefully start seeing the beginning of that confrontation next week.

