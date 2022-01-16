Your Winter 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

This season's Preview Guide saw the return of several series, as well as the unstoppable Attack on Titan. We'll also being say 'goodbye' to Daily Streaming coverage for a few ongoing series, but look forward to their full season reviews when they wrap up.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were My Dress-Up Darling, followed by continuing reviews for Ranking of Kings, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan.

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2
Delicious Party♡Precure
Requiem of the Rose King

Richard Eisenbeis
Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

Grant Jones
One Piece
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2

Steve Jones
Sabikui Bisco
World’s End Harem

Nicholas Dupree
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Platinum End
Sasaki and Miyano

Mercedez Clewis
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Slow Loop
Tribe Nine

Christopher Farris
Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department
Tokyo 24th Ward
Arifureta Season 2

James Beckett
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2
Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
My Dress-Up Darling
Love of Kill
In the Land of Leadale

Lynzee Loveridge
Ranking of Kings

