Advertorial
A Closer Look at S.H.Figuarts' HIT and COOLER FINAL FORM Figures
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
S.H.Figuarts' new HIT and COOLER FINAL FORM Dragon Ball figures are now available for pre-order on Premium Bandai USA. Check out the galleries below to see them in all their glory.
You can get an even closer, 360°view over at the TAMASHII NATIONS website.
Photo copyright: ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
This figure can also be seen in full 360° detail over at the TAMASHII NATIONS website.
Photo copyright: ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
If you're in the New York City area, you can drop by to see the actual prototypes of both figures at the TAMASHII NATIONS POP UP SHOP.
Looking for a bit of a discount? Premium Bandai is currently giving out free shipping coupons to first-time shoppers. Click here for all the details.
As with the majority of products on Premium Bandai USA, these S.H.Figuarts' HIT and COOLER FINAL FORM figures are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order. Only a limited number of orders will be accepted before pre-orders close. So get your order in while you still have the chance!
S.H.Figuarts HIT - $60
