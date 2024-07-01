Anime Expo 2024 brings TAMASHII NATIONS to Los Angeles

TAMASHII NATIONS is coming to Anime Expo 2024

TAMASHII NATIONS is proud to announce we are making big waves this July with larger-than-life activations at this year's Anime Expo 2024. Fans will want to brace themselves for an immersive experience that features a collection of Anime and Tokusatsu collectibles that range from special exhibits, displays, statues, life-sized photo ops, dioramas, free swag, and event exclusives located at booth #2106 in the Exhibit Hall.

S.H.Figuarts Chainsaw Man‐ [BEST SELECTION] (TAMASHII NATIONS STORE EXCLUSIVE)

TAMASHII NATIONS' showcase in the Exhibit Hall will include fan-favorite franchises like Gundam, Dragon Ball, Naruto, CHAINSAW MAN, SPY x FAMILY, BLUE LOCK, and ULTRAMAN! Fans will find plenty of exclusive items including TAMASHII NATIONS STORE exclusives as part of the shopping experience.

Details of TAMASHII NATIONS' Anime Expo 2024 line-up including promotional offers are as follows:

S.H.Figuarts ULTRAMAN & EMI [ULTRAMAN: RISING]

TAMASHII NATIONS | ULTRAMAN | Booth 2106 – Exhibit Hall

All new exclusives sold at the booth will also be made available at TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK in the near future.

Choose from a wide selection of collectibles available for purchase including TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Exclusives. Must Have Items Available for purchase: S.H.Figuarts Chainsaw Man [BEST SELECTION] The BEST SELECTION series includes a simpler bonus set of accessories and a lower price point, making this version of Chainsaw Man a perfect addition for new collectors! S.H.Figuarts Anya Forger -Another Color Ver.- This brand-new figure features Anya in a red dress and includes plenty of new vividly expressive accessories that sets her apart from other figures! FiguartsZERO Naruto Uzumaki -Rasengan- Kizuna Relation -Special Color Edition- The Special Color Edition features Naruto in a metallic rendition of his iconic orange jumpsuit unleashing his signature technique, the Rasengan (this time with vibrant yellow effects rather than the normal blue). Metal Build Strike Gundam -Heliopolis Roll Out Ver.- Available at the TAMASHII NATIONS Booth and the GUNDAM BASE. Optional Striker Packs (sold separately) Available at GUNDAM BASE S.H.Figuarts Ultraman & Emi (ULTRAMAN RISING) will be sold for the first time in the world at the booth.

Available for purchase:

S.H.Figuarts Anya Forger -Another Color Ver.- (TAMASHII NATIONS STORE EXCLUSIVE)

BLUELOCK | Booth 2706 – Exhibit Hall

BLUE LOCK Figuarts mini of Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Seishiro Nagi, and Rin Itoshi will be available for purchase at the BLUE LOCK Booth #2706 Each character will include their own exclusive Character Display Sleeve.



Figuarts mini Yoichi Isagi with Exclusive Display Sleeve and Display Sleeve Full Set

Anime Expo 2024 is nearly upon us. We can't wait to share our booth with each and every attendee that walks through the Exhibit Hall. Be sure to stop by and see what we have to offer at this year's top ranking anime event. We have you covered when it comes to Event & Store Exclusive Collectibles, Showcases, Photo Ops, and free swag! You won't want to miss it and we look forward to seeing you at booth #2106.

FiguartsZERO Naruto Uzumaki -Rasengan- Kizuna Relation -Special Color Edition- (TAMASHII NATIONS STORE EXCLUSIVE)

To keep up with all things TAMASHII NATIONS be sure to follow @instamashii on Instagram or check out Tamashii Web.