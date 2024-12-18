First Look: Yostar Games New Action-Adventure RPG, Stella Sora, Shows Off First Trailer

Stella Sora, the brand-new anime-style action adventure RPG, releases its first trailer.

Pre-registration is now open!

Yostar has officially unveiled its new cross-platform RPG "Stella Sora" (PC / Android / iOS) today. The announcement also included an official trailer and gameplay demo. Global pre-registration is now available on the official website.

"Stella Sora" is a top-down, light-action adventure RPG designed to deliver an innovative and engaging combat experience through its fantastic, episodic narrative. Players can look forward to embarking on a journey full of fun surprises, feeling the thrill of action-packed, randomized adventures, and exploring the fantasy world of Nova at their own pace.

Encounter Charming Girls in a Fantasy Realm

The narrative of "Stella Sora" revolves around the player's adventures as the "Tyrant" alongside the "New Star Guild"—a trio of girls with distinct personalities, united by their struggles and love for adventure. As their journey unfolds, players will also encounter other charming girls known as "Trekkers." Discover their stories, form new bonds, and team up for grand adventures to uncover the secrets of this fantasy world.

A World Where Fantasy and Reality Intertwine

Stella Sora features a distinct celluloid art style, using cute and fresh visual language as its main tone to depict the Nova world, where modern and vintage coexist. "Monoliths" are scattered across this fictional world, offering advanced "Artifacts" that shape the modern Nova society. Players can immerse themselves as a member of this world by making choices, collecting "Artifacts," and embarking on adventures across Nova with different "Trekkers!”

Enjoy Relaxing and Exhilarating Combat Gameplay

The developers at Yostar hope to provide a refreshing gaming experience with comprehensive character building systems and unique combat mechanics. By adopting auto attack and manual dodge mechanics, the game leaves players free to focus more on strategizing in its highly randomized gameplay. This approach elevates the anticipation of gear and talent matching, the satisfaction of character synergies, and the thrill of fast-paced combat to new heights.

About Yostar Games

Founded in 2014, Yostar Games specializes in game development, global distribution, investment, and video game IP management. Situated in Tokyo and Shanghai, Yostar Games has rapidly become the top publisher and developer of the anime genre games in China and is striving to become a global leader in the gaming industry.

