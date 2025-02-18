Advertorial
Take Your Best Team To The Top in HAIKYU!! FLY HIGH
by Garena (Paid Advertisement),
One of the most memorable parts of the dynamic high school volleyball show Haikyu!! is the training camp arc. Set in early season two, it's a rare moment in the story for all of the characters to mix and mingle regardless of which school they attend or which team they play on. The result? Some truly unexpected, edge-of-your-seat matchups! It's no wonder there's a whole film (Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense) based on this fan-favorite storyline.
Now, you can relive the unpredictability and suspense of the training camp arc yourself in Haikyu!! Fly High, a brand new mobile RPG from Garena. The game combines all of Haikyu!!'s most iconic characters in one place, testing their strength against one another on and off the court. Between the main volleyball-based game and a handful of lighthearted minigames, you'll get to learn even more about your favorites with a new story mode.
As you play, you can collect characters like the tenacious Hinata, competitive Kageyama, cocksure Oikawa, and crafty Kuroo—each complete with original new voice-acting lines. Once you've assembled your favorites, you can create your dream team out of characters from Karasuno, Nekoma, Aoba Johsai and more without regard for school allegiances. Train them up to acquire new skills, then watch them play out on the court in original 3D animation.
This mix-and-match mechanic is true to the premise at the beating heart of Haikyu!!, which began with Hinata and Kageyama as hostile opponents forced to work together. Nobody expected this bickering pair to generate such miraculous results. Who knew these fiery rival players could also have dynamic chemistry as teammates? In Haikyu!! Fly High, it's up to you to create never-before-seen character combos to help your team soar to the top.
Ready to join in on the high-octane volleyball action? Starting today, February 18th, the pre-registration period is now open, and by registering for Haikyu!! Fly High you can unlock exclusive in-game rewards. Also, it's to your advantage to spread the word among fellow Haikyu!! fans because when global registration milestones get met, more rewards will be unlocked for everyone. These include exclusive rewards such as Recruit Tickets, Diamonds, and Shoyo Hinata's special icon and profile frame.
Haikyu!! Fly High will be available to download soon for fans located in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia on the App Store, Google Play, and the official website. Pre-register today to get a head start on building the ultimate volleyball team.
