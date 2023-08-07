×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Inside Daicon IV's 40th Anniversary Exhibit

by Richard Eisenbeis,
daiconwf36
DAICON III and IV Opening Animation poster.
Richard Eisenbeis

Back in 1983, a group of amateur animators called DAICON FILM created a short, yet high-quality, anime opening for the fourth Nihon SF Taikai convention (or "DAICON") as it's more commonly known. The people behind the DAICON IV Opening Animation would go on to create their own studio, GAINAX, in the coming years—including anime legends Hiroyuki Yamaga (Royal Space Force - The Wings of Honnêamise, Mahoromatic) and Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gunbuster).

Last weekend's Wonder Festival 2023 Summer convention featured a special exhibition to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the DAICON IV Opening Animation. While it featured original cells and design documents for the DAICON IV Opening Animation (in addition to those of its predecessor, the DAICON III Opening Animation), that was only the start of what was on display.

The exhibit also showcased merch from the first four Nihon SF Taikai conventions as well as numerous props from the various other DAICON FILM projects. This included everything from the costumes used in the Super Sentai-inspired Patriotic Squadron Great Japan to the Muppet-style puppets created for Hayauchi Ken No Daibouken.

Check out our full gallery of the exhibition below.

daiconwf38
Items and other merch from the first four Nihon SF Taikai conventions.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf1
Items and other merch from the third Nihon SF Taikai convention.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf2
Items and other merch from the third Nihon SF Taikai convention.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf3
Items and other merch from the fourth Nihon SF Taikai convention.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf4
Items and other merch from the fourth Nihon SF Taikai convention.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf5
Items and other merch from the first four Nihon SF Taikai conventions.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf6
Items and other merch from the first four Nihon SF Taikai conventions.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf7
Items and other merch from the first four Nihon SF Taikai conventions.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf37
Filming equipment used by DAICON FILM.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf8
Filming equipment used by DAICON FILM.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf9
Filming equipment used by DAICON FILM.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf10
Costumes and props used in Patriotic Squadron Great Japan.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf11
Costumes and props used in Patriotic Squadron Great Japan.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf12
DAICON FILM behind-the-scenes photo album.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf13
Material used in Daicon Film's Return of Ultraman.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf14
Storyboards for Daicon Film's Return of Ultraman.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf15
Costumes used in Daicon Film's Return of Ultraman.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf16
Vehicle props used in Daicon Film's Return of Ultraman.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf17
Vehicle props used in Daicon Film's Return of Ultraman.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf18
Puppet designs for Hayauchi Ken No Daibouken.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf19
Puppet used in Hayauchi Ken No Daibouken.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf20
Puppets used in Hayauchi Ken No Daibouken.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf21
Storyboards for Yamata no Orochi no Gyakushū.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf22
Puppets used in Yamata no Orochi no Gyakushū.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf23
Props and models used in Yamata no Orochi no Gyakushū.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf24
Props and models used in Yamata no Orochi no Gyakushū.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf25
Programme and merch for Yamata no Orochi no Gyakushū.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf26
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf27
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf28
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf29
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf30
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf31
Animation cells from the DAICON III Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf33
Animation cells from the DAICON IV Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf32
Animation cells from the DAICON IV Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf34
Animation cells from the DAICON IV Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis
daiconwf35
Animation cells from the DAICON IV Opening Animation.
Richard Eisenbeis

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Convention homepage / archives