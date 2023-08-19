Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part One)by Ken Iikura-Gross,
Although a typhoon was slowly bearing down on Japan, anime and manga fans showed little worry as they gathered on a bright and clear Comiket 102 day 1 on August 12. While a majority were there to purchase the latest fan-made comics or comics by an independent author, many were at one of Japan's biggest summer events for cosplay. While only a small highlight, here's what we saw on day 1 of Comiket 102.Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist. Cosplayer: Akahoshi Umibozu from City Hunter. Cosplayer: Gachi○○ Left to right: Shuji Hanma and Tetta Kisaki in Tenjiku uniforms from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayers (left to right): Paprika and Wacchi Dejiko from Di Gi Charat. Cosplayer: Fami From left to right: Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and MEM-cho from Oshi no Ko. Cosplayers (left to right): Maimaiko, Mochiko, and Amanyan From left to right: Kana Arima, Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, and MEM-cho from Oshi no Ko. Cosplayers (left to right): Onpu Tsukimi, Shin-chan, Rio Sameno, and Ukaru Mochizuki Rina Tennoji from Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club. Cosplayer: Jimmy Left to right: Aoi Kiriya and Ichigo Hoshimiya from Aikatsu! Cosplayers (left to right): Iori and Teriyaki Chicken Porco Rosso from Porco Rosso. Cosplayer: Bukakkou Jiko-bo (Jigo) from Princess Mononoke. Cosplayer: Dugong Left to right: Mei Kusakabe, Totoro, and Satsuki Kusakabe from My Neighbor Totoro. Cosplayers (left to right): Sap Ishijima, Aono 26, and Yabezo Left to right: Suletta Mercury and Miorine Rembran from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer (left to right): Anonymous Meer Campbell from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny. Cosplayer: Kokotan ZGMF-X410A Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. Cosplayer: Natsu ha Chu-ni no Hito From left to right: Yor, Anya, and Loid Forger from SPY x FAMILY. Cosplayers (left to right): Akomaru, Saya, and Yakai Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: RenRe From left to right: Bruno Bucciarati and Trish Una from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Cosplayers: Asabi Okita and Choko Sailor Mars from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Ronchi Left to right: Sailor Neptune and Uranus from Sailor Moon. Cosplayers (left to right): Anonymous and Hasutaro Sailor Saturn from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Kyano Back (left to right): Shinomori Aoshi, Seta Sojiro, Yukishiro Enishi, and Saito Hajime. Front (left to right): Kamiya Kaoru, Himura Kenshin, and Sagara Sanosuke from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayers: Back (left to right): Jin Sakuraba, Tsubasa, Nao, and Excia. Front (left to right): Kyo, Ran, and Shige Saito Hajime from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayer: Riko Shun Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Satoru Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI. Cosplayer: Akai Tsukine Gerudo Armor Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Cosplayer: Maachi Kopan Team Rocket member from Pokémon. Cosplayer: Arikui Tarou Left to right: Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer (left to right): Kid and Liuyimo Hotaru Haganezuka from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Anonymous Nicholas D. Wolfwood from Trigun Stampede. Cosplayer: Ferio Left to right: Trunks, Son Gohan, Orange Piccolo, and Whis from Dragon Ball Super. Cosplayers (left to right): Kusanagi Kaisoku Raiko, Tsubasa Shinji, Kinu Zero, and Kou Arale Norimaki from Dr. Slump. Cosplayer: Tsuyukichi Roronoa Zoro from One Piece. Cosplayer: Mugiwara Shampoo from Ranma 1/2. Cosplayer: Kanato Left to right: Misato Katsuragi and Ryoji Kaji from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer group: Shimu Elias Ainsworth from The Ancient Magus' Bride. Cosplayer: Maecos Left to right: Saichi Sugimoto, Asirpa, and Yoshitake Shiraishi from Golden Kamuy. Cosplayers (left to right): Kourld Sakamoto, Ayahisa, and Choco Baby Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill. Cosplayer: Neito Uno Blue-Eyes White Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh!. Cosplayer: Tsuyoina Blue-Eyes Cure Sunshine from Heartcatch Precure!. Cosplayer: Kana Minamino
