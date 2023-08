Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part One)

Although a typhoon was slowly bearing down on Japan, anime and manga fans showed little worry as they gathered on a bright and clear Comiket 102 day 1 on August 12. While a majority were there to purchase the latest fan-made comics or comics by an independent author, many were at one of Japan's biggest summer events for cosplay . While only a small highlight, here's what we saw on day 1 of Comiket 102.

Cosplayer

Alphonse Elric from

Cosplayer

Umibozu from

Left to right: Shuji Hanma and Tetta Kisaki in Tenjiku uniforms from(left to right): Paprika and Wacchi

Cosplayer

Dejiko from

Cosplayers

From left to right: Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and MEM-cho from(left to right): Maimaiko Mochiko , and Amanyan

Oshi no Ko

Cosplayers

From left to right: Kana Arima, Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, and MEM-cho from(left to right): Onpu Tsukimi Rio Sameno , and Ukaru Mochizuki

Cosplayer

Rina Tennoji from

Cosplayers

Left to right: Aoi Kiriya and Ichigo Hoshimiya from(left to right): Iori and Teriyaki Chicken

Porco Rosso

Cosplayer

from

Cosplayer

Jiko-bo (Jigo) from

Totoro

Cosplayers

Left to right: Mei Kusakabe,, and Satsuki Kusakabe from(left to right): Sap Ishijima Aono 26 , and Yabezo

Cosplayer

Left to right: Suletta Mercury and Miorine Rembran from(left to right): Anonymous

Cosplayer

Meer Campbell from

Cosplayer

ZGMF-X410A Freedom Gundam from

Cosplayers

From left to right: Yor, Anya, and Loid Forger from(left to right): Akomaru Saya , and Yakai

Cosplayer

Jolyne Cujoh from

Cosplayers

From left to right: Bruno Bucciarati and Trish Una from Asabi Okita and Choko

Cosplayer

Sailor Mars from

Sailor Moon

Cosplayers

Left to right: Sailor Neptune and Uranus from(left to right): Anonymous and Hasutaro

Sailor Moon

Cosplayer

Sailor Saturn from

Cosplayers

Back (left to right): Shinomori Aoshi, Seta Sojiro, Yukishiro Enishi, and Saito Hajime. Front (left to right): Kamiya Kaoru, Himura Kenshin, and Sagara Sanosuke from: Back (left to right): Jin Sakuraba Nao , and Excia . Front (left to right): Kyo Ran , and Shige

Rurouni Kenshin

Cosplayer

Saito Hajime from

Cosplayer

Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Cosplayer

Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI.

Cosplayer

Gerudo Armor Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Cosplayer

Team Rocket member from

Cosplayer

Left to right: Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma from(left to right): Kid and Liuyimo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Cosplayer

Hotaru Haganezuka from: Anonymous

Cosplayer

Nicholas D. Wolfwood from

Cosplayers

Left to right: Trunks, Son Gohan, Orange Piccolo, and Whis from(left to right): Kusanagi Kaisoku Raiko Kinu Zero , and Kou

Cosplayer

Arale Norimaki from

Cosplayer

Roronoa Zoro from

Cosplayer

Shampoo from

Cosplayer

Left to right: Misato Katsuragi and Ryoji Kaji fromgroup: Shimu

Cosplayer

Elias Ainsworth from

Cosplayers

Left to right: Saichi Sugimoto, Asirpa, and Yoshitake Shiraishi from(left to right): Kourld Sakamoto Ayahisa , and Choco Baby

Cosplayer

Ryuko Matoi from

Cosplayer

Blue-Eyes White Dragon from

Cosplayer

Cure Sunshine from