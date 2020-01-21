Black Clover Phantom Knights Smartphone Game Launches for iOS in English

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it has launched the English-language version of the Black Clover Phantom Knights ( Black Clover Mugen no Kishidan ) game for iOS devices. The company released the game for Android devices last Thursday.

The game launched in Japan in November 2018. The kingdom defense role-playing game is free to play and includes in-game items available for purchase.

In the game, players become the leader of a Magic Knights brigade and create their own squad from their favorite characters to protect the kingdom. Players can choose from members of the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom, members of the Diamond Kingdom army, and the members of the White Night Eye. The game features a completely new story that centers on its original characters.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.