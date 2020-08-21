Tokyo Comic Con 2020 Event to be Held Online in December

The staff for the Tokyo Comic Con 2020 event announced on Thursday that the event will be held online this year on December 4-6. The event will be the fifth overall Tokyo Comic Con event.

The event was originally announced in April as a physical event, but the staff changed the event to an online one due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event will still have livestreams from Chiba's Makuhari Messe event hall, where the event was planned to be held originally. Events will stream live on the "Tokyo Comic Con World" website. Streaming events will include stage presentations, a "celebrity area," a cosplay area, an artist alley, an exhibition area, and an "EC area." These areas will be free to view. Viewers can also pay 500 yen for "premium content."

