Azur Lane: Crosswave Game's Switch Version Heads West on February 16/19

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Felistella and Compile Heart 's Azur Lane: Crosswave game for Nintendo Switch in North Amerca on February 16, and in Europe on February 19.

The Switch version will add previous DLC Taihou and Formidable as playable characters, three support characters and additional story content for each character, and an updated photo mode that will allow for six characters and extended camera angles.

The game's Switch version launched in Japan on September 17. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 in 2019. Idea Factory International released the game for PS4 in North America on February 13 and in Europe on February 21.

The game also launched for PC via Steam on February 13. The PC version of the game features Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and English subtitles.

The game is based on Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game. In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

The original game inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2019. A spinoff manga adaptation debuted in December 2019.

