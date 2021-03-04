News
Shout! Factory Lists Its Japanese Transformers DVDs as Going Out of Print
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
As of last month, publisher Shout! Factory is listing its DVD releases of various Japanese Transformers series among its titles that are "going out of print soon." The titles include Transformers: The Headmasters, Transformers: Super God Masterforce, Transformers: Victory, and the Transformers: The Japanese Collection set that compiles all three series.
Thanks to jlaking for the news tip.
Source: Shout! Factory