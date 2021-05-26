Di Gi Charat Franchise to Host 'Big News' Livestream on June 12

Broccoli will host a "Sudden Big News Special" livestream for its Di Gi Charat franchise on its YouTube channel on June 12 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT). The livestream will reveal new information related to the franchise , and it will feature the series' voice actresses, Asami Sanada as Di Gi Charat , Kyoko Hikami as Rabi~en~Rose, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Petit Charat.

The program will also stream the Di Gi Charat Summer Special 2000 and Di Gi Charat Tsuyu Special anime.

Di Gi Charat features characters who were mascot characters for Broccoli and the GAMERS retail chain. The franchise stared in 1998 and features manga, anime, video games, and voice actor events. The franchise follows the alien-hybrid cat-girl Di Gi Charat who wants to be a superstar as she works at an anime chain store called GAMERS .

The 16-episode original Di Gi Charat television anime series aired in 1999. Synch-Point released part of the series in North America on DVD in 2005, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2013.

Bushiroad , as part of its new partnership with media company Broccoli, featured a collaboration between Di Gi Charat and Bushiroad 's Lost Decade smartphone game, as part of an overall plan to "reboot" Broccoli's Di Gi Charat franchise . Bushiroad stated the Di Gi Charat franchise was a trailblazer in " moe culture."

