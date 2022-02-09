Kingdom Anime's 4th Season Premieres on April 9

The official website for the Kingdom anime revealed on Wednesday that the fourth anime series will premiere on NHK General on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively April 10 at 12:00 a.m.).

The new series will depict the aftermath of the Coalition Army Arc and the largest battle in history, which tore a great gash across Qin as well as all of China. Ei Sei tells Prince Sei Kyou of his lifelong ambition: to become the ruler who unites China. Shin and Ei Sei take another step closer to that ambition upon a new battlefield in the next series.

The new series' teaser visual (pictured right) features Sei Kyou (Cheng Jiao) and the tagline, "I'm next." The visual debuted after the 26th and final episode of the third Kingdom anime series in October 2021.

The third anime series based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga premiered on NHK General in April 2020. The anime's production committee announced later that month that it was delaying the broadcast of the series' episode 5 and later episodes due to the Japanese government's first state of emergency against COVID-19. The third series resumed airing on NHK General in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third series had a new production staff compared to the previous series.