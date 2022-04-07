News
Pokémon Manga Artist Momota Inoue Recruits Assistants for New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga creator Momota Inoue (Pokémon the Movie manga) is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for a new manga on Shogakukan's new onilne publication "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics").
The series is scheduled to start in June. Work is slated to begin mid-April. Inoue is looking for assistants who can draw isekai and present day art.
Inoue drew multiple manga based on Pokémon films, including Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened, Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem VS. The Sword of Justice, Pokémon the Movie: White - Victini and Zekrom, (pictured right) and Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions. She also drew the Puzzle & Dragons X manga.
Source: Ganmo