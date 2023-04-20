News
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue Spinoff Manga Enters Climax
posted on by Alex Mateo
The eighth compiled book volume of author Makoto Sanda and illustrator Isuo Tsukumo's The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue (Mahō Tsukai no Yome Shihen.108: Majutsushi no Ao), a spinoff manga of Kore Yamazaki The Ancient Magus Bride, revealed in March that the manga is entering the climax.
The manga's ninth volume is scheduled to ship in September.
Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
In Magician Blue, an orphaned boy named Blue is taken under the wing of the magus Gisele to explore the artistry of magic in Paris. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus Bride, this beautifully illustrated manga is full of all-new wonder.
Sanda and Tsukumo launched the manga on the Manga Doa app in April 2019. Yamazaki supervises the manga.
Source: The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue volume 8