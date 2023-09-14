News
'Welcome Back, Alice' Author Shūzō Oshimi Plans New Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Oshimi recently ended his Welcome Back, Alice (Okaeri Alice) manga (image right) on August 9. The manga launched in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. Kodansha will publish its seventh and final compiled book volume on October 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fifth volume on Tuesday.
Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.
Oshimi launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.
Manga publisher Denpa is releasing Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name (Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018. Denpa also released Oshimi's Miss Kusakabe manga.
Source: Big Comic Superior issue 19