Nintendo Teases 'Emio' Project in Video

Nintendo began streaming a short video on Wednesday to tease a project with the word "Emio" (in Japanese the kanji used to write Emio means "smiling man"). The video below features a disclaimer that it contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

The video (rated M and PEGI 18 for mature audiences) features a person in a trench coat with a bag on their head.

The Nintendo UK video above also features the hash tag "#WhoIsEmio." Nintendo Japan has also opened a website with a URL that hints at the project being a game for Nintendo Switch.

The company has not stated when it will reveal more details for the project.