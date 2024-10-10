Nintendo Announces Playtest for New Nintendo Switch Online Service; Calls for Participants

Image via Nintendo of America's X/Twitter account © Nintendo

announced on Thursday that it will perform a test calledSwitch Online: Playtest Program from October 23 at 6:00 p.m. PDT (9:00 p.m. EDT) to November 5 at 4:59 p.m. PST (7:59 p.m. EST), to test a new feature forSwitch'sSwitch Online service. The company recruited users who have an activeSwitch Online + Pack membership to participate in the test. Recruitment period is from October 10 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to October 15 at 7:59 a.m. PDT (10:59 a.m. EDT). However, the playtest has closed the application process early, at least in the U.S., as the number of participants has reached its limit.

Users who are interested to apply for the test must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, and must be at least 18 years old as of October 9, 3:00 p.m. PDT (6:00 p.m. EDT). The Nintendo account must be registered in either Japan, U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy or Spain. Users will need to download an exclusive software to their Nintendo Switch to participate in the playtest.

Participants for the playtest in Japan are chosen via raffle if there are many applicants, and participants from outside Japan are chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis. The playtest is expected to accept as many as 10,000 participants.