News
Silent Hill f Game Awaiting Classification in Australia
posted on by Anita Tai
Silent Hill f, Konami's all-new game in the Silent Hill horror game franchise, is awaiting classification from the Australian Classification Board. The official website for the organization previously hosted a page stating the game was refused classification, which would have prevented its sale in the country.
The Board confirmed the group did not rate the game yet in a statement to GamesRadar+, writing "Silent Hill f is not currently classified as 'Refused Classification' in Australia."
The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Ryukishi07 (Higurashi: When They Cry) is writing the story, and kera is the creature and character designer. Motoi Okamoto is the producer, and Neobards Entertainment (Resident Evil Re:Verse) is developing the game.
Sources: GamesRadar+ (Scott McCrae) via Hachima Kikō