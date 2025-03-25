Silent Hill f Game Awaiting Classification in Australia

Image via Silent Hill f game's Steam page © KONAMI

Silent Hill f , Konami 's all-new game in the Silent Hill horror game franchise, is awaiting classification from the Australian Classification Board. The official website for the organization previously hosted a page stating the game was refused classification, which would have prevented its sale in the country.

The Board confirmed the group did not rate the game yet in a statement to GamesRadar+ , writing " Silent Hill f is not currently classified as 'Refused Classification' in Australia."

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry ) is writing the story, and kera is the creature and character designer. Motoi Okamoto is the producer, and Neobards Entertainment ( Resident Evil Re:Verse ) is developing the game.

Sources: GamesRadar+ (Scott McCrae) via Hachima Kikō