AnimeJapan 2023 Cosplay Gallery

AnimeJapan 2023 Cosplay Galleryby Ken Iikura-Gross,
To change the opening line of Edgar Allan Poe's poem The Raven a bit, "Once upon a midday dreary" anime fans from across the world gathered at the Tokyo Big Site to enjoy the offerings of AnimeJapan 2023. Many come for the booth, stage shows, and merch. But there are those who come for the cosplay. Here are some of the cosplay we saw at this year's Anime Japan.
Yor (left) and Loid Forger (right) Form from SPY×FAMILY. Cosplayer: Ameka Marie and Austin Marsella
Back: Guel Jeturk (left), Elan Ceres (center), and Shaddiq Zenelli (Right); Front: Miorine Rembran (left) and Suletta Mercury (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.
Cosplayer: Back Kaoru Kagami, Mizuhane, and anonymous. Front Haruka and Ebine
Miorine Rembran from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Aochika
Elan Ceres from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Haruta Mona
Takina Inoue (left) and Chisato Nishikigi (Right) from Lycoris Recoil. Cosplayer: Satsuki Nanase and Izu
Sapphire from Princess Knight. Cosplayer: Akst
Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer. Cosplayer: Ferio
Vegita from Dragonball Z. Cosplayer: Kiryu Kazuma
Monster Carrot from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Mister Gorgeous
Kame Sennin from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Gachi○○
Dejiko (left) and Rabi~en~Rose (right) from Di Gi Charat. Cosplayer: Hoshino Jisatu and Kasukana
Ash Ketchum from Pokémon. Cosplayer: Sora Kitsune
Izuku "Deku" Midoriya from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: rk
Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike Neko Kyoju
Enji "Endeavor" Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mi-to
Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Amber Greenaway
Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama (left), Mina "Pinky" Ashido (center), and Yu "Mt. Lady" Takeyama from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Osaru (left), Yaezo- (center), and Usako (right)
EMIYA (left) and Rin from the Fate/ franchise. Cosplayer: Nick Bird (left) and Pingramo (right)
Ignis Scientia (left) and Noctis Lucis Caelum from Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV. Cosplayer: KEISUKE∞ (left) and sky★Re (right)
Princess Hibana from Fire Force. Cosplayer: enmityonline
Lum from Urusei Yatsura. Cosplayer: Claudia
Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: TagBo
Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Ark
Mitsuri Kanroji (left) and Obanai Iuro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Toko… (left) and anonymous
Demon Corps member from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Naotsugu
Shanks (left) and Uta (right) from One Piece Film: Red. Cosplayer: MASA (left) and RUNA (right)
Ruri Tsukiyono (left), Hiro Amanokawa (Center), and Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai (right) from Digimon Ghost Game. Cosplayer: Kirima (left), Usa Sasako (center), and Takara UI (right)
Kaworu Nagisa (left), Shinji Ikari (center left), Asuka Langley Sohryu (center right), and Rei Ayanami (right) from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: Himo-san (left), Seki Asagi (center left), Mimu! (center right), and Kasumi (right)
Alicia (left), Elf (center left), Ojisan (center right), and Mabel (right) from Uncle From Another World. Cosplayer: Yurizu (left), Nyarushi (center left), Dakara (center right), and Kokone (right)
Juzo Megure from Detective Conan. Cosplayer: Saito-sannchi
Ermes Costello (left) and Jolyne Kūjō (right) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Osaru (left) and Usako (right)
Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Cosplayer: Dora-chan
Guido Mista from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Cosplayer: Ice
Renji Abarai from Bleach. Cosplayer: Toma-san
Kōga from Inu Yasha. Cosplayer: Sora Kitsune
Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto. Cosplayer: Tiānyú NO LINK
Anko Mitarashi from Boruto. Cosplayer: Mori
Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yoh
Isao Kondo from Gintama. Cosplayer: MSD Goshindo
Tokyo Manji member from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayer: Devanté Mitchel
Yukishiro Enishi (left) Kamiya Kaoru (center), and Himura Kenshin (right) from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayer: Nao (left), Kyo (center), and Ran (right)
Seta Sojiro (left) Himura Kenshin (center left), Anji Yūkyūzan (center right), and Saitou Hajime (right) from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayer: iCCHIi (left), Sakuraba Jin (center left), Daigo (cernter right) and Ecstasy Daisuke (right)
Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Maruyama Kanekiri
Sebastian Michaelis (left) and Ciel Phantomhive (right) from Black Butler. Cosplayer: Yue (left) and Peno (right)
Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: anonymous
Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom. Cosplayer: Sopia
Levi from Attack on Titan. Cosplayer: fluffyheichou
Itsuki (left), Miku (center), and Nino Nakano (right) from Quintessential Quintuplets. Cosplayer: Parsley (left), Hahimoto Mero (center), and Isakura Popuri (right)
Emilia from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. Cosplayer: Makiho
Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden. Cosplayer: Sabal-sam
