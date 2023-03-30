AnimeJapan 2023 Cosplay Gallery

Characters new and old turned out for the big convention last weekend!

― To change the opening line of Edgar Allan Poe's poem The Raven a bit, "Once upon a midday dreary" anime fans from across the world gathered at the Tokyo Big Site to enjoy the offerings of AnimeJapan 2023. Many come for the booth, stage shows, and merch. But there are those who come for the cosplay. Here are some of the cosplay w...