AnimeJapan 2023 Cosplay Gallery

by Ken Iikura-Gross,
To change the opening line of Edgar Allan Poe's poem The Raven a bit, "Once upon a midday dreary" anime fans from across the world gathered at the Tokyo Big Site to enjoy the offerings of AnimeJapan 2023. Many come for the booth, stage shows, and merch. But there are those who come for the cosplay. Here are some of the cosplay we saw at this year's Anime Japan.
Yor (left) and Loid Forger (right) Form from SPY×FAMILY. Cosplayer: Ameka Marie and Austin Marsella

Back: Guel Jeturk (left), Elan Ceres (center), and Shaddiq Zenelli (Right); Front: Miorine Rembran (left) and Suletta Mercury (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.
Cosplayer: Back Kaoru Kagami, Mizuhane, and anonymous. Front Haruka and Ebine

Miorine Rembran from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Aochika

Elan Ceres from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Haruta Mona

Takina Inoue (left) and Chisato Nishikigi (Right) from Lycoris Recoil. Cosplayer: Satsuki Nanase and Izu

Sapphire from Princess Knight. Cosplayer: Akst

Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer. Cosplayer: Ferio

Vegita from Dragonball Z. Cosplayer: Kiryu Kazuma

Monster Carrot from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Mister Gorgeous

Kame Sennin from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Gachi○○

Dejiko (left) and Rabi~en~Rose (right) from Di Gi Charat. Cosplayer: Hoshino Jisatu and Kasukana

Ash Ketchum from Pokémon. Cosplayer: Sora Kitsune

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: rk

Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike Neko Kyoju

Enji "Endeavor" Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mi-to

Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Amber Greenaway

Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama (left), Mina "Pinky" Ashido (center), and Yu "Mt. Lady" Takeyama from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Osaru (left), Yaezo- (center), and Usako (right)

EMIYA (left) and Rin from the Fate/ franchise. Cosplayer: Nick Bird (left) and Pingramo (right)

Ignis Scientia (left) and Noctis Lucis Caelum from Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV. Cosplayer: KEISUKE∞ (left) and sky★Re (right)

Princess Hibana from Fire Force. Cosplayer: enmityonline

Lum from Urusei Yatsura. Cosplayer: Claudia

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: TagBo

Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Ark

Mitsuri Kanroji (left) and Obanai Iuro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Toko… (left) and anonymous

Demon Corps member from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Naotsugu

Shanks (left) and Uta (right) from One Piece Film: Red. Cosplayer: MASA (left) and RUNA (right)

Ruri Tsukiyono (left), Hiro Amanokawa (Center), and Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai (right) from Digimon Ghost Game. Cosplayer: Kirima (left), Usa Sasako (center), and Takara UI (right)

Kaworu Nagisa (left), Shinji Ikari (center left), Asuka Langley Sohryu (center right), and Rei Ayanami (right) from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: Himo-san (left), Seki Asagi (center left), Mimu! (center right), and Kasumi (right)

Alicia (left), Elf (center left), Ojisan (center right), and Mabel (right) from Uncle From Another World. Cosplayer: Yurizu (left), Nyarushi (center left), Dakara (center right), and Kokone (right)

Juzo Megure from Detective Conan. Cosplayer: Saito-sannchi

Ermes Costello (left) and Jolyne Kūjō (right) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Osaru (left) and Usako (right)

Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Cosplayer: Dora-chan

Guido Mista from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Cosplayer: Ice

Renji Abarai from Bleach. Cosplayer: Toma-san

Kōga from Inu Yasha. Cosplayer: Sora Kitsune

Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto. Cosplayer: Tiānyú NO LINK

Anko Mitarashi from Boruto. Cosplayer: Mori

Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yoh

Isao Kondo from Gintama. Cosplayer: MSD Goshindo

Tokyo Manji member from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayer: Devanté Mitchel

Yukishiro Enishi (left) Kamiya Kaoru (center), and Himura Kenshin (right) from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayer: Nao (left), Kyo (center), and Ran (right)

Seta Sojiro (left) Himura Kenshin (center left), Anji Yūkyūzan (center right), and Saitou Hajime (right) from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayer: iCCHIi (left), Sakuraba Jin (center left), Daigo (cernter right) and Ecstasy Daisuke (right)

Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Maruyama Kanekiri

Sebastian Michaelis (left) and Ciel Phantomhive (right) from Black Butler. Cosplayer: Yue (left) and Peno (right)

Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: anonymous

Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom. Cosplayer: Sopia

Levi from Attack on Titan. Cosplayer: fluffyheichou

Itsuki (left), Miku (center), and Nino Nakano (right) from Quintessential Quintuplets. Cosplayer: Parsley (left), Hahimoto Mero (center), and Isakura Popuri (right)

Emilia from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. Cosplayer: Makiho

Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden. Cosplayer: Sabal-sam
