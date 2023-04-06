×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Oshi No Ko Giveaway

As a treat for ANN readers, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Oshi No Ko Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.

For over 15 years, Yen Press has published some of the greatest works of manga, manhwa, light novels, and original graphic novels. Now, we're excited to showcase that talent of this manga superteam comprised of Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish artist Mengo Yokoyari. [Oshi no Ko] is an intriguing manga series that explores the often harsh and dark inner workings of Japan's entertainment industry through the eyes of an idol's children.

You can read more about the manga here. Follow YEN PRESS on the following platforms:

Website: https://yenpress.com   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yenpress Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yenpress Twitter: https://twitter.com/yenpress

Giveaway ends on April 20, Thursday, 23:59 EST, and is only available to US, CA, UK, NZ, Ireland, and AUS residents only. Good luck!

Name:

E-mail address:

Complete Mailing address: (where to send the prize)

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.
No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are OK).

eNewsletter Opt In:
By entering this giveaway, you agree to allow YEN PRESS the use of your email address for sales alerts, new release information, and other first-to-know updates. YEN PRESS' privacy policy can be viewed here

Double-check your answers and then:

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Giveaway homepage / archives