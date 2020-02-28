Greninja Wins 'Pokémon of the Year' in Official Fan Vote

Lucario, Mimikyu also rank high

With hundreds upon hundreds of Pokémon , each one is someone's best boy, but which monster reigns supreme? You might guess that it's Pikachu, but the face of the video game franchise fell out of favor in 2016 when Greninja (Gekkōga) took the top spot in the Pokémon General Election 720. This year is no different as starter Froakie's final evolution rushed to the lead with over 140,000 votes.

Following up behind Greninja is Lucario with 102,000 votes. He jumped up from 15th place in the Pokémon General Election 720 to the runner-up spot. Rounding out the top three is the mysterious Ghost-type and Pikachu imitator, Mimikyu. That's right, a Pikachu lookalike outranked the real thing. In fact, Pikachu didn't even crack the top 10 (but he's still ahead of Eevee). The list reveals Greninja as the most popular final starter evolution, followed by Charizard. Bulbasaur is the highest voted starter followed by Rowlet. Dragapult is the highest ranked monster from Pokémon Sword/Shield

The top 30 are listed below. Pokémon from the newest generation are listed in bold.

Greninja Lucario Mimikyu Charizard Umbreon Sylveon Garchomp Rayquaza Gardevoir Gengar Dragapult Tyranitar Bulbasaur Toxtricity Lugia Rowlet Aegislash Chandelure Pikachu Eevee Luxray Decidueye Zoroark Lycanroc Corviknight Flygon Hydreigon Sceptile Blaziken Snom

The poll results can also be separated by game generation ("region").

Charizard Gengar Bulbasaur Pikachu Eevee Dragonite Mew Mewtwo Arcanine Lapras

Generation II

Umbreon Tyranitar Lugia Typhlosion Scizor Ampharos Espeon Cyndaquil Suicune Totodile

Generation III

Rayquaza Gardevoir Flygon Sceptile Blaziken Mudkip Metagross Jirachi Milotic Absol

Lucario Garchomp Luxray Piplup Infernape Darkrai Glaceon Arceus Empoleon Giratina

Generation V

Chandelure Zoroark Hydreigon Volcarona Haxorus Serperior Oshawott Zekrom Victini Reshiram

Generation VI

Greninja Sylveon Aegislash Noivern Goodra Talonflame Dedenne Yveltal Goomy Tyrantrum

Mimikyu Rowlet Decidueye Lycanroc Zeraora Incineroar Golisopod Primarina Bewear Solgaleo

Generation VIII

Dragapult Toxtricity Corviknight Snom Alcremie Cinderace Zacian Yamper Wooloo Inteleon

Source: Pokémon of the Year