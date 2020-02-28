Interest
Greninja Wins 'Pokémon of the Year' in Official Fan Vote
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
With hundreds upon hundreds of Pokémon, each one is someone's best boy, but which monster reigns supreme? You might guess that it's Pikachu, but the face of the video game franchise fell out of favor in 2016 when Greninja (Gekkōga) took the top spot in the Pokémon General Election 720. This year is no different as starter Froakie's final evolution rushed to the lead with over 140,000 votes.
Following up behind Greninja is Lucario with 102,000 votes. He jumped up from 15th place in the Pokémon General Election 720 to the runner-up spot. Rounding out the top three is the mysterious Ghost-type and Pikachu imitator, Mimikyu. That's right, a Pikachu lookalike outranked the real thing. In fact, Pikachu didn't even crack the top 10 (but he's still ahead of Eevee). The list reveals Greninja as the most popular final starter evolution, followed by Charizard. Bulbasaur is the highest voted starter followed by Rowlet. Dragapult is the highest ranked monster from Pokémon Sword/Shield
The top 30 are listed below. Pokémon from the newest generation are listed in bold.
- Greninja
- Lucario
- Mimikyu
- Charizard
- Umbreon
- Sylveon
- Garchomp
- Rayquaza
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
- Dragapult
- Tyranitar
- Bulbasaur
- Toxtricity
- Lugia
- Rowlet
- Aegislash
- Chandelure
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Luxray
- Decidueye
- Zoroark
- Lycanroc
- Corviknight
- Flygon
- Hydreigon
- Sceptile
- Blaziken
- Snom
The poll results can also be separated by game generation ("region").
- Charizard
- Gengar
- Bulbasaur
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Dragonite
- Mew
- Mewtwo
- Arcanine
- Lapras
Generation II
- Umbreon
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Typhlosion
- Scizor
- Ampharos
- Espeon
- Cyndaquil
- Suicune
- Totodile
Generation III
- Rayquaza
- Gardevoir
- Flygon
- Sceptile
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Metagross
- Jirachi
- Milotic
- Absol
- Lucario
- Garchomp
- Luxray
- Piplup
- Infernape
- Darkrai
- Glaceon
- Arceus
- Empoleon
- Giratina
Generation V
- Chandelure
- Zoroark
- Hydreigon
- Volcarona
- Haxorus
- Serperior
- Oshawott
- Zekrom
- Victini
- Reshiram
Generation VI
- Greninja
- Sylveon
- Aegislash
- Noivern
- Goodra
- Talonflame
- Dedenne
- Yveltal
- Goomy
- Tyrantrum
- Mimikyu
- Rowlet
- Decidueye
- Lycanroc
- Zeraora
- Incineroar
- Golisopod
- Primarina
- Bewear
- Solgaleo
Generation VIII
- Dragapult
- Toxtricity
- Corviknight
- Snom
- Alcremie
- Cinderace
- Zacian
- Yamper
- Wooloo
- Inteleon
Source: Pokémon of the Year