Interest
Greninja Wins 'Pokémon of the Year' in Official Fan Vote

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Lucario, Mimikyu also rank high

With hundreds upon hundreds of Pokémon, each one is someone's best boy, but which monster reigns supreme? You might guess that it's Pikachu, but the face of the video game franchise fell out of favor in 2016 when Greninja (Gekkōga) took the top spot in the Pokémon General Election 720. This year is no different as starter Froakie's final evolution rushed to the lead with over 140,000 votes.

Following up behind Greninja is Lucario with 102,000 votes. He jumped up from 15th place in the Pokémon General Election 720 to the runner-up spot. Rounding out the top three is the mysterious Ghost-type and Pikachu imitator, Mimikyu. That's right, a Pikachu lookalike outranked the real thing. In fact, Pikachu didn't even crack the top 10 (but he's still ahead of Eevee). The list reveals Greninja as the most popular final starter evolution, followed by Charizard. Bulbasaur is the highest voted starter followed by Rowlet. Dragapult is the highest ranked monster from Pokémon Sword/Shield

The top 30 are listed below. Pokémon from the newest generation are listed in bold.

  1. Greninja
  2. Lucario
  3. Mimikyu
  4. Charizard
  5. Umbreon
  6. Sylveon
  7. Garchomp
  8. Rayquaza
  9. Gardevoir
  10. Gengar
  11. Dragapult
  12. Tyranitar
  13. Bulbasaur
  14. Toxtricity
  15. Lugia
  16. Rowlet
  17. Aegislash
  18. Chandelure
  19. Pikachu
  20. Eevee
  21. Luxray
  22. Decidueye
  23. Zoroark
  24. Lycanroc
  25. Corviknight
  26. Flygon
  27. Hydreigon
  28. Sceptile
  29. Blaziken
  30. Snom

The poll results can also be separated by game generation ("region").

Generation I
  1. Charizard
  2. Gengar
  3. Bulbasaur
  4. Pikachu
  5. Eevee
  6. Dragonite
  7. Mew
  8. Mewtwo
  9. Arcanine
  10. Lapras

Generation II

  1. Umbreon
  2. Tyranitar
  3. Lugia
  4. Typhlosion
  5. Scizor
  6. Ampharos
  7. Espeon
  8. Cyndaquil
  9. Suicune
  10. Totodile

Generation III

  1. Rayquaza
  2. Gardevoir
  3. Flygon
  4. Sceptile
  5. Blaziken
  6. Mudkip
  7. Metagross
  8. Jirachi
  9. Milotic
  10. Absol

Generation IV
  1. Lucario
  2. Garchomp
  3. Luxray
  4. Piplup
  5. Infernape
  6. Darkrai
  7. Glaceon
  8. Arceus
  9. Empoleon
  10. Giratina

Generation V

  1. Chandelure
  2. Zoroark
  3. Hydreigon
  4. Volcarona
  5. Haxorus
  6. Serperior
  7. Oshawott
  8. Zekrom
  9. Victini
  10. Reshiram

Generation VI

  1. Greninja
  2. Sylveon
  3. Aegislash
  4. Noivern
  5. Goodra
  6. Talonflame
  7. Dedenne
  8. Yveltal
  9. Goomy
  10. Tyrantrum

Generation VII
  1. Mimikyu
  2. Rowlet
  3. Decidueye
  4. Lycanroc
  5. Zeraora
  6. Incineroar
  7. Golisopod
  8. Primarina
  9. Bewear
  10. Solgaleo

Generation VIII

  1. Dragapult
  2. Toxtricity
  3. Corviknight
  4. Snom
  5. Alcremie
  6. Cinderace
  7. Zacian
  8. Yamper
  9. Wooloo
  10. Inteleon

Source: Pokémon of the Year

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives