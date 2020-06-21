Suntory's Crayon Shin-chan Ad Tells Heartwarming Tale of Fatherhood

SUNTORY 's Craft Boss coffee brand released an animated ad on Thursday for the Crayon Shin-chan series focusing on Shin-chan 's father Hiroshi. The ad is directed by Wataru Takahashi , who also directed the Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Gachinko! Gyakushū no Robo Tō-chan film about Hiroshi turning into a robot.

In the ad, Hiroshi reflects on his five years of fatherhood and marvels at how much his son has grown already. He wonders if he, too, can grow up a little. The video ends with the message: "To all the Hiroshi Noharas out there."

Takahashi commented on the ad: "I had no idea that I would be able to make something that focuses entirely on Hiroshi's interior self, so working on this felt very fresh. It made me think about Hiroshi Nohara again, and it reaffirmed to me how Hiroshi has both his cool sides and not-so-cool sides. He's a dad who's easy to get close to.

"Hiroshi is busy at work, and I think that his first time raising a child was a great challenge and a truly turbulent period for him. He grumbles and complains and his stinky feet; the fact that he can't hide those uncool parts of him is what makes him appealing—you could say that his very self is a source of relief. His wife Misae and his children Shinnosuke and Himari... his entire family accepts him for who he is, warts and all. They're a wonderful family. I hope that through Hiroshi's way of living, you can experience warm feelings and get the courage and strength to do your best."

Screenshots from the ad are currently being displayed at Kasukabe station, where the series is set.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web