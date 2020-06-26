Interest
Mamoru Oshii's '50 Movies, 50 Years' Book to Release in August
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Acclaimed anime and live-action director Mamoru Oshii will release a book titled Oshii Mamoru no Eiga 50-nen 50-pon (Mamoru Oshii's Movies: 50 Movies, 50 Years) on August 8, which is also the date of Oshii's 69th birthday. The book compiles various essays he has written about movies, with each year dedicated to a different film.
The list of films discussed is as follows:
- 1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 1969: Once Upon a Time in the West
- 1970: The Wild Bunch
- 1971: Ryan's Daughter
- 1972: Straw Dogs
- 1973: Last Tango in Paris
- 1974: Day for Night
- 1975: Pastoral: To Die in the Country
- 1976: The Bullet Train
- 1977: Taxi Driver
- 1978: Cross of Iron
- 1979: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- 1980: The Warriors
- 1981: The Dogs of War
- 1982: Tomorrow's Joe 2
- 1983: Blade Runner
- 1984: Blue Thunder
- 1985: Paris, Texas
- 1986: Bumpkin Soup
- 1987: Blue Velvet
- 1988: Near Dark
- 1989: Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack
- 1990: Violent Cop
- 1991: Tremors
- 1992: Europa
- 1993: Reservoir Dogs
- 1994: Point of No Return
- 1995: Interview with the Vampire
- 1996: Se7en
- 1997: Bound
- 1998: L.A. Confidential
- 1999: Babe: Pig in the City
- 2000: Dead or Alive
- 2001: Snatch
- 2002: Black Hawk Down
- 2003: The Pianist
- 2004: Memories of Murder
- 2005: The Bourne Supremacy
- 2006: Children of Men
- 2007: No Country for Old Men
- 2008: Let the Right One In
- 2009: Watchmen
- 2010: The Book of Eli
- 2011: Drive
- 2012: Zero Dark Thirty
- 2013: Only God Forgives
- 2014: Fury
- 2015: Sicario
- 2016: Jason Bourne
- 2017: The Shape of Water
Six of his essays are available online, covering Babe: Pig in the City, Reservoir Dogs, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack, Blade Runner, Last Tango in Paris, and Once Upon a Time in the West.
Oshii has made no secret of his endless love for cinema, having previously shared the films "essential" to the creation of Ghost in the Shell. He is currently working with Ichigo Animation on the new anime series Vladlove.
Sources: Uzurea.net, Brian Ruh