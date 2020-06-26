Mamoru Oshii's '50 Movies, 50 Years' Book to Release in August

Acclaimed anime and live-action director Mamoru Oshii will release a book titled Oshii Mamoru no Eiga 50-nen 50-pon ( Mamoru Oshii 's Movies: 50 Movies, 50 Years) on August 8, which is also the date of Oshii's 69th birthday. The book compiles various essays he has written about movies, with each year dedicated to a different film.

The list of films discussed is as follows:

1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey

1969: Once Upon a Time in the West

1970: The Wild Bunch

1971: Ryan's Daughter

1972: Straw Dogs

1973: Last Tango in Paris

1974: Day for Night

1975: Pastoral: To Die in the Country

1976: The Bullet Train

1977: Taxi Driver

1978: Cross of Iron

1979: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

1980: The Warriors

1981: The Dogs of War

1982: Tomorrow's Joe 2

1983: Blade Runner

1984: Blue Thunder

1985: Paris, Texas

1986: Bumpkin Soup

1987: Blue Velvet

1988: Near Dark

1989: Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack

1990: Violent Cop

1991: Tremors

1992: Europa

1993: Reservoir Dogs

1994: Point of No Return

1995: Interview with the Vampire

1996: Se7en

1997: Bound

1998: L.A. Confidential

1999: Babe: Pig in the City

2000: Dead or Alive

2001: Snatch

2002: Black Hawk Down

2003: The Pianist

2004: Memories of Murder

2005: The Bourne Supremacy

2006: Children of Men

2007: No Country for Old Men

2008: Let the Right One In

2009: Watchmen

2010: The Book of Eli

2011: Drive

2012: Zero Dark Thirty

2013: Only God Forgives

2014: Fury

2015: Sicario

2016: Jason Bourne

2017: The Shape of Water

Six of his essays are available online, covering Babe: Pig in the City, Reservoir Dogs, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , Blade Runner, Last Tango in Paris, and Once Upon a Time in the West.

Oshii has made no secret of his endless love for cinema, having previously shared the films "essential" to the creation of Ghost in the Shell . He is currently working with Ichigo Animation on the new anime series Vladlove .

